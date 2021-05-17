Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 433,057.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 372,429 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $20,878,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BIV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.12. 3,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.