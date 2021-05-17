Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Raised by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,591. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $96.37 and a one year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

