Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after buying an additional 595,299 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.59. 104,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,640. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $268.34 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

