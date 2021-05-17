Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $217.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.