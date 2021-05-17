Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 2,550 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,024,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

