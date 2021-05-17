Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $141.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

