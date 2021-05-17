VAULT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,891.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $7.68 or 0.00017382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $6,891.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00452207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00226993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.84 or 0.01324389 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042938 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,306 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

