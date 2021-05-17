Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) PT Lowered to $65.00 at SVB Leerink

Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Velocity Energy from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

VCYE opened at $0.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. Velocity Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Velocity Energy Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin.

