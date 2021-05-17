Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.79.

VERO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.88. 295,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,935. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

