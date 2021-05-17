Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective dropped by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.79% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veracyte by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 689.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $39,716,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,759,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

