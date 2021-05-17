Verasity Market Capitalization Tops $100.81 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $100.81 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000649 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00113398 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,705,240,985 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

