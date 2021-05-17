VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.47 million and $6,089.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,036.48 or 0.99483452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00185137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003948 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,645,522 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.