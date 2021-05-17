Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 75,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 48,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 310,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $58.66. 318,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,044,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

