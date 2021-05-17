Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.72.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $217.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.