Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Vertex Resource Group stock opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.62. Vertex Resource Group has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

