Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider David Crane Sells 51,192 Shares

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) insider David Crane sold 51,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £23,548.32 ($30,766.03).

Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.60) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vertu Motors plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 48.65 ($0.64). The firm has a market cap of £169.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vertu Motors from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

