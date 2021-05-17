ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Analyst Recommendations for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit