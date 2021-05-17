ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.