Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,798.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,774 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vicor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 110,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,008,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,398. Vicor has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 431.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

