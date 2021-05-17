Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,253 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $80,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $228.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.84 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

