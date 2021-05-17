Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 256,862 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,862 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Walker & Dunlop worth $78,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,229,000 after acquiring an additional 926,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,104 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $101.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $828,366.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,563,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Insiders have sold a total of 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

