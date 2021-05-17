Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 296,540 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $67,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.