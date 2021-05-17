Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.41. 12,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 418,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

