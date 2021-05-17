VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $9,702,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 9.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $8,529,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 213.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average is $145.78. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.84.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

