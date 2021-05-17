Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, April 16th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

