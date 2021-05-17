Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report sales of $335.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.01 million and the highest is $338.69 million. Vonage posted sales of $310.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vonage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 6.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $48,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

VG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 73,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,096. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vonage has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

