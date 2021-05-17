Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives €128.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €128.64 ($151.34).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

WCH traded up €2.50 ($2.94) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €126.30 ($148.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 52 week high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company’s 50-day moving average is €125.09 and its 200-day moving average is €113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 27.53.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

