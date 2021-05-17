Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 2,878 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $145.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

