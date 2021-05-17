Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 984,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,838,000 after acquiring an additional 547,119 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

KMB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.55. 16,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

