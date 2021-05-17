Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,765,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.51. 5,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,968. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $187.81 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

