Wade G W & Inc. Sells 2,215 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $73,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.34. 27,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,898. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.69 and a one year high of $263.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.