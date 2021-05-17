Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 394 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cree by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cree by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

