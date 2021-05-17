Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 721 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,757,761 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

