Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $41,000 in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after buying an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.04 million, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 3.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

