Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of BG opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

