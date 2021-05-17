Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,500 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 321,471 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

GAB opened at $7.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.