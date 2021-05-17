Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

LDOS stock opened at $103.38 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

