Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $104.27 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.66.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

