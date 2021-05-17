Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Global Payments (GPN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN):
- 5/11/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $237.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $216.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $222.00 to $231.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
GPN stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.54. 9,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,129. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $137,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
