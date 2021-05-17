Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Global Payments (GPN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN):

5/11/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $237.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $216.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $222.00 to $231.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GPN stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.54. 9,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,129. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $137,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

