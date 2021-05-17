Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE: ADM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $67.00. They now have an "equal weight" rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $75.00.

4/28/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Dismal revenues in the company’s Carbohydrate Solutions unit have been a drag for the company. Sales in this segment fell 16.1% during the fourth quarter of 2020. Nevertheless, strong results across the Nutrition as well as the Ag Services and Oilseeds units drove the company’s top line performance in the said quarter. Management stated that strong demand conditions for grains and oilseeds are likely to keep fueling the Ag Services and Oilseeds segment. Moreover, the Nutrition unit is likely to keep gaining from prudent product innovations and positive consumer growth trends. These apart, the company is on track with strategic growth initiatives as part of the Readiness program, which focuses on accelerating and enhancing competitiveness.”

4/21/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.64. 1,913,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

