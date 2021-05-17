Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM):

5/5/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $154.00.

4/26/2021 – QUALCOMM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

4/19/2021 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

4/19/2021 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

4/19/2021 – QUALCOMM had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $195.00.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.81. 437,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,443,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 830,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $110,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177,660 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 19,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

