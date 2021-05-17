Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $13.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.78.

RTLR opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. Research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,921 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

