Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.65.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $73.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

