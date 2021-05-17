Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Western Areas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Western Areas alerts:

Western Areas stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Western Areas has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.43.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.