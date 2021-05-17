Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Western Areas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Western Areas stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Western Areas has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.43.

About Western Areas

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit