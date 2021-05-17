Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

WBK stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

