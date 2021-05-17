WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Raised to $2.90 at Canaccord Genuity

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $2.80 to $2.90 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded WildBrain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.53.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

