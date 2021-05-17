William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). William Blair also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $14.85 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $662.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

