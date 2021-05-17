William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). William Blair also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $14.85 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $662.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Earnings History and Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit