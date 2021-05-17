William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

