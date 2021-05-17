William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Friday, May 14th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.58. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

