William Blair Weighs in on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $1,504,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $2,899,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

