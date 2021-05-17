WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSP. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets lowered WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian lowered WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

Shares of WSP opened at C$138.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.41. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$80.73 and a 52-week high of C$141.02. The firm has a market cap of C$15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

